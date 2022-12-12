UrduPoint.com

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds Its Ninth Meeting At OIC General Secretariat In Jeddah

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 06:05 PM

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting at OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah

The Islamic Advisory Group (IAG) will hold its ninth annual meeting at the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on 13 December 2022

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022) The Islamic Advisory Group (IAG) will hold its ninth annual meeting at the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on 13 December 2022.
The meeting will discuss the support provided by the group in tackling the current and emerging health challenges and the latest updates regarding polio eradication in the Islamic World among others.
The meeting will be attended by the leaders of the group’s partners and supporting organizations including: H.

E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary General, Dr Saleh Bin Abdullah Bin Humaid, Member of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars, President of the Council of International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) and Imam of Al Masjid Al Haram, representative of H.

E.

the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr Shawky Allam, Grand Mufti of Egypt, representative of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the World Health Organization’s Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO/EMRO).
Representatives of priority countries (Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia) will also attend the meeting.
The IAG meetings are held annually to review progress made in the fight against polio in countries where the disease is still endemic or at risk of re-emerging and support their efforts in addressing religious misconceptions and counter false information regarding polio and other maternal and child health initiatives in addition to other critical health issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Afghanistan World Polio Egypt Jeddah Saudi Bank Progress December Mosque Mufti OIC

Recent Stories

Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale ..

Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale of the Year Goes Live

18 minutes ago
 PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to pe ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to people of IIOJK, Palestine

32 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

1 hour ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

2 hours ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

2 hours ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.