The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting at OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022) The Islamic Advisory Group (IAG) will hold its ninth annual meeting at the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on 13 December 2022.

The meeting will discuss the support provided by the group in tackling the current and emerging health challenges and the latest updates regarding polio eradication in the Islamic World among others.

The meeting will be attended by the leaders of the group’s partners and supporting organizations including: H.

E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary General, Dr Saleh Bin Abdullah Bin Humaid, Member of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars, President of the Council of International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) and Imam of Al Masjid Al Haram, representative of H.

E.

the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr Shawky Allam, Grand Mufti of Egypt, representative of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the World Health Organization’s Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO/EMRO).

Representatives of priority countries (Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia) will also attend the meeting.

The IAG meetings are held annually to review progress made in the fight against polio in countries where the disease is still endemic or at risk of re-emerging and support their efforts in addressing religious misconceptions and counter false information regarding polio and other maternal and child health initiatives in addition to other critical health issues.