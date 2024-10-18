Open Menu

'The Killings Continue': Sinwar Death Brings No Respite For Gazans

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 09:49 PM

'The killings continue': Sinwar death brings no respite for Gazans

The killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar brought no respite for Palestinians in Gaza, as Israeli air strikes and shelling continued unabated in the territory already devastated by more than a year of war

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar brought no respite for Palestinians in Gaza, as Israeli air strikes and shelling continued unabated in the territory already devastated by more than a year of war.

Raids continued in the besieged enclave in the hours after Israel announced the death of the militant leader they have long accused of masterminding the October 7 attack last year -- a key war aim for Israel.

Following a strike at dawn, Gaza's civil defence agency said rescuers recovered the bodies of three Palestinian children from the rubble of their home in the north of the territory.

"We always thought that when this moment arrived the war would end and our lives would return to normal," Jemaa Abou Mendi, a 21-year-old Gaza resident, told AFP.

"But unfortunately, the reality on the ground is quite the opposite. The war has not stopped, and the killings continue unabated."

Large swathes of northern Gaza remained under siege by Israeli forces, with road closures preventing the delivery of supplies to the area -- despite warnings from the United States that failure to end the blockade could trigger a reduction in arms deliveries to Israel.

"While we hear that delivery of aid will increase, people in Gaza are not feeling any difference," Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, wrote on X.

"They continue to be trapped, hungry and sick often under heavy bombardment."

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Israel Gaza Road Mendi United States October From Refugee

Recent Stories

PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: A ..

PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari

11 minutes ago
 Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting

Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting

11 minutes ago
 Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed t ..

Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15

12 minutes ago
 Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sig ..

Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending

12 minutes ago
 CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test aga ..

CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England

12 minutes ago
 BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during ..

BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during 9 months

28 minutes ago
Senator claims to have all require numbers for con ..

Senator claims to have all require numbers for constitutional amendment

2 minutes ago
 Italian PM says 'unacceptable' to target UN peacek ..

Italian PM says 'unacceptable' to target UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

2 minutes ago
 Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Al ..

Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania

2 minutes ago
 'Timebomb' ship highlights hazard of dangerous car ..

'Timebomb' ship highlights hazard of dangerous cargoes

2 minutes ago
 SC constitutes seven benches for next week

SC constitutes seven benches for next week

2 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announces consensus ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World