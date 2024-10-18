'The Killings Continue': Sinwar Death Brings No Respite For Gazans
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar brought no respite for Palestinians in Gaza, as Israeli air strikes and shelling continued unabated in the territory already devastated by more than a year of war.
Raids continued in the besieged enclave in the hours after Israel announced the death of the militant leader they have long accused of masterminding the October 7 attack last year -- a key war aim for Israel.
Following a strike at dawn, Gaza's civil defence agency said rescuers recovered the bodies of three Palestinian children from the rubble of their home in the north of the territory.
"We always thought that when this moment arrived the war would end and our lives would return to normal," Jemaa Abou Mendi, a 21-year-old Gaza resident, told AFP.
"But unfortunately, the reality on the ground is quite the opposite. The war has not stopped, and the killings continue unabated."
Large swathes of northern Gaza remained under siege by Israeli forces, with road closures preventing the delivery of supplies to the area -- despite warnings from the United States that failure to end the blockade could trigger a reduction in arms deliveries to Israel.
"While we hear that delivery of aid will increase, people in Gaza are not feeling any difference," Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, wrote on X.
"They continue to be trapped, hungry and sick often under heavy bombardment."
