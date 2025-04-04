The Kramatorsk Aquarium: A Calm Oasis On Ukraine Front
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Kramatorsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Piranhas, known for their predatory disposition, can be found in the freshwaters of Brazil or Ukraine's Kramatorsk, mere kilometres from the front line with Russian forces.
Despite the war that has ravaged eastern Ukraine, couple Roman Dubinin and Iryna Artyomova fund and run an aquarium with around 200 fish in a city that is regularly struck by Russian glide bombs.
"Here, there is no more war," said Dubinin, a 47-year-old enthusiast whose love for aquariums was passed down from his uncle.
The warm light, soft music and colourful fish at the facility are in stark contrast to the bearded soldiers, camouflage cars and broken windows that have become a feature of the city, which lies just 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the front line.
With a smile playing on his lips and wearing military fatigues, Dubinin feeds the fish while waiting for rare visitors -- most of them internally displaced people who have fled from other parts of the region as the Russians advance.
The aquarium, which is free, opened in 2020 -- six years after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and at the start of a conflict with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, which cut off the most direct route for locals to access the sea.
It was closed for six months at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022 when the 41-year-old Artyomova and her child fled from Kramatorsk to the west of the country.
