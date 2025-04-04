The Kramatorsk aquarium: a calm oasis on Ukraine front

Kramatorsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Piranhas, known for their predatory disposition, can be found in the freshwaters of Brazil or Ukraine's Kramatorsk, mere kilometres from the front line with Russian forces.

Despite the war that has ravaged eastern Ukraine, couple Roman Dubinin and Iryna Artyomova fund and run an aquarium with around 200 fish in a city that is regularly struck by Russian glide bombs.

"Here, there is no more war," said Dubinin, a 47-year-old enthusiast whose love for aquariums was passed down from his uncle.

The warm light, soft music and colourful fish at the facility are in stark contrast to the bearded soldiers, camouflage cars and broken windows that have become a feature of the city, which lies just 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the front line.

With a smile playing on his lips and wearing military fatigues, Dubinin feeds the fish while waiting for rare visitors -- most of them internally displaced people who have fled from other parts of the region as the Russians advance.

The aquarium, which is free, opened in 2020 -- six years after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and at the start of a conflict with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, which cut off the most direct route for locals to access the sea.

It was closed for six months at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022 when the 41-year-old Artyomova and her child fled from Kramatorsk to the west of the country.

- 'Another country' -

Now back in Kramatorsk even though the front line is moving towards the city, Artyomova said she is glad the aquarium can offer some respite from the daily realities of war to local children.

"They are constantly talking. They have strong emotions," she said, smiling.

Soldiers also sometimes come and visit to stare at the fish tanks "for hours", Dubinin said.

"They say: 'I forgot the war, I rested a bit'... It's a psychological relief for them," he said.

Artyomova said: "For us too! We would not have been able to survive without this place".

"It gives us a responsibility, we know why we are doing it," she said.

Squeezed into her pink down jacket, Maryna Rosytska's eyes open wide as her daughter Melania clutches her leg going round the aquarium.

Rosytska, a 35-year-old teacher, said she was struck by the "paradox".

"You feel like you're in another region, maybe even another country," said Rosytska, who has come to visit her husband, a soldier deployed in the region.

"It's inspiring to see what people can create" even this close to the front, she told AFP, as the reflections of the water played on her face.

She smiled widely in front of a surgeonfish, a species which stars in the cartoon "Finding Dory".

"It's like being under the sea," she said.