UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Lancet Studies Find No Link Between UK COVID-19 Variant, Higher Mortality

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:10 PM

The Lancet Studies Find No Link Between UK COVID-19 Variant, Higher Mortality

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Scientists have found no evidence that the UK strain of the coronavirus leads to more severe disease or death, according to two new studies published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases and The Lancet Public Health journals.

Researchers from the United Kingdom analyzed samples of COVID-19 patients and compared their symptoms among those infected with other strains, including the UK strain ” B.1.1.7.

"We found no excess mortality risk associated with B.1.1.7 compared with non-B.1.1.7 in unadjusted analyses," the study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal on Monday read, adding that "We did not identify an association of the variant with severe disease in this hospitalised cohort.

"

The researchers also did not find a link between the UK variant and the increase in COVID-19 reinfections.

Based on the results of the study, the scientists concluded that the existing coronavirus vaccines were effective against B.1.1.7.

In December 2020, the United Kingdom informed the World Health Organization of a mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was reported to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other coronavirus variants. Although the new variant has not been proven to be more pathogenic, many states shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

World United Kingdom December 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Forbes 30 Under 30 features Pakistani UK-based Che ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Assures Iran's Bushehr NPP Cannot ..

5 minutes ago

European stocks ahead at open 13 april 2021

5 minutes ago

Britain's economy and EU exports advance in Februa ..

13 minutes ago

Ryabkov Slams as Unacceptable US Claims Russia Has ..

13 minutes ago

Taliban May Partake in Afghan Conference in Turkey ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.