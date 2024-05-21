Open Menu

"The Last Frenzy" Stays On Top Of Chinese Mainland Box Office Chart

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" continued to top the daily box office chart in the Chinese mainland on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, exploring life's choices in the face of death, raked in 24.84 million Yuan (about 3.50 million U.S.

Dollars) on the 20th day of its release.

It was followed by the action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" with 17.05 million yuan of daily box office sales.

Romance film "18x2 Beyond Youthful Days" came in third with a daily earning of 16.08 million yuan.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 92.19 million yuan on Monday.

