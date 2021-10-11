The Leader Of The Nation Took Part In The Opening Ceremony Of The National Day Of Turkmenistan At The World Expo 2020

On October 9, 2021, with the participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the opening ceremony of the National Day of Turkmenistan was held at the World EXPO 2020, which is taking place in Dubai

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021) On October 9, 2021, with the participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the opening ceremony of the National Day of Turkmenistan was held at the World EXPO 2020, which is taking place in Dubai.

UAE officials warmly welcomed President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the airport in Dubai.

As part of the working visit, the President of Turkmenistan held a number of high-level bilateral meetings.

In particular, at the Al Maktoum International Airport, the President of Turkmenistan met with Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy of the United Arab Emirates.

Emphasizing the high level of Turkmen-Emirati relations, the sides noted the effectiveness of the two countries in energy, gas chemistry and other prospective areas of cooperation.

It was particularly noted that the bilateral and multilateral partnership of Turkmenistan and the UAE in these fields is developing successfully.

Then the motorcade of the President of Turkmenistan headed to the Expo 2020 pavilions.

As is known, the current world exhibition in the Middle East region promotes the universal unification of different countries and peoples for the sake of global development.

The opening ceremony of the National Day of Turkmenistan was held on the central square of the expo center, Al Wasl, accompanied by the anthems of two countries - Turkmenistan and the UAE.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, also attended the ceremony.

The President of Turkmenistan, together with high-ranking UAE officials, toured the Turkmen pavilion, where Turkmenistan's achievements in all key areas of the national economy were presented.

The National Pavilion of Turkmenistan, located in the Mobility Zone, is one of the distinctive pavilions of Expo 2020 Dubai, operating under the slogan "Journey to Culture with Akhal-Teke Horses".

The interior exhibit of the show is comprehensively devoted to the theme of the country's participation.

While viewing the national pavilion, participants were shown a video demonstrating the achievements of Turkmenistan in the field of transport, construction, healthcare, sports and culture.

The head of state extensively familiarized the participants with the advanced directions of development of the country and the high indicators achieved by Turkmenistan during the years of independence.

The leader of the nation also visited the United Arab Emirates pavilion showcasing the UAE's advanced development trends.

At the end of the tour, the head of state headed to the Reception Center of the World Expo 2020.

Here, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the constructive nature of the traditional friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates, which are being steadily promoted to a new, higher level based on principles of mutual respect and support.

The sides also discussed bilateral relations in various fields of mutually beneficial partnership, particularly in economy, investment and development in the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Furthermore, following the talks, a solid package of bilateral documents covering a wide range of issues of multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and the UAE was signed.