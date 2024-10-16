The long walk for water in the parched Colombian Amazon

(@FahadShabbir)

Colombie, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Bearing six-liter bottles of water on their shoulders, members of Colombia's Indigenous Yagua community tramp along the dried-up riverbed of a branch of the mighty Amazon.

In the Three Frontiers region, where Colombia borders Brazil and Peru, the flow in some spots of the world's biggest river by volume has shrunk by 90 percent, leaving a desert of brown sand etched with ripples.

Near the Colombian border town of Leticia, the 600 inhabitants of a Yagua village have found themselves staring out over a kilometer-wide (0.6-mile) pop-up beach.

Before the smaller of two branches of the Amazon that flow past Leticia started to dry up three months ago, it took the villagers only around 15 minutes to reach the shores of the river.

Now they have to walk for two hours under the baking sun to reach the docking point for boats that bring food, fuel and drinking water on the only route in and out of the jungle.

"This is a really difficult time," Victor Facelino, a 52-year-old Yagua man told AFP as he lugged home a water canister donated by the state to help quench the thirst of people living in the world's biggest rainforest.

"Sometimes we get bogged down in the sand," he said, panting.

Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) blames the Amazon's worst drought in nearly 20 years for the dramatic shrinkage of the river in the Three Frontiers region.

"For many of these communities, the only means of transport is the river, and with the drying up of the tributaries, they are completely cut off," UNGRD director Carlos Carrillo said.