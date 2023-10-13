Open Menu

The Major Players In Gaming Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 06:06 PM

The major players in gaming industry

Video game companies are fighting it out for a slice of an industry worth an estimated $300 billion, with a series of acquisitions leaving four giants and a clutch of feisty independents

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Video game companies are fighting it out for a slice of an industry worth an estimated $300 billion, with a series of acquisitions leaving four giants and a clutch of feisty independents.

British regulators finally gave the green light to Microsoft's proposed acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard on Friday, paving the way for the biggest buyout in video game history.

- Tencent: Global number one -

China-based Tencent is the biggest player in terms of revenue, dominating the Asian market and investing in game studios across the world.

The firm owns Riot Games, maker of battle royale hit "League of Legends", and has a stake in French game star Ubisoft.

It also acquired the Finnish studio Supercell ("Clash of Clans", "Clash Royale", "Brawl stars") in 2016 for $8.6 billion -- a record at the time.

- Sony: PlayStation supremo -

Japanese consumer electronics colossus Sony has sold more than 500 million PlayStation consoles since 1994.

Through a subsidiary, it controls a host of studios -- including Insomniac and Housemarque -- that have developed exclusive titles for its machines such as the "Spider-Man" saga.

It strengthened its portfolio in January 2022 with a $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie, the makers of "Halo" and "Destiny", though "Halo" is still owned by Microsoft.

Sony also invested $2 billion in April 2022 in Epic Games, the company behind "Fortnite".

- Microsoft: New big spender -

The American behemoth pitched the biggest acquisition in the history of the sector in January 2022 with its offer to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.

The deal would see the software titan get its hands on major titles such as "Call of Duty", "World of Warcraft" and "Diablo".

Regulators in the United States had initially tried to block the deal but suffered a reverse in the courts and eased their objections.

British regulators forced some changes to the deal and approved it on Friday, with microsoft saying the "final regulatory hurdle" had now been cleared.

The group behind the Xbox consoles already has control of games like "Minecraft", "Elder Scrolls" and "Fallout" thanks to earlier acquisitions.

And it is now setting its sights on becoming the "Netflix of video games" with its Game Pass online platform that allows users to download games or play them via the cloud.

- Nintendo: In-house games -

With its reliance on self-made sagas such as "Mario", "Zelda" or "Pokemon", Nintendo stands out from its competitors by staying away from the frenzy of acquisitions in the sector.

As well as its in-house games, Nintendo also focuses heavily on its Switch console, which has shifted more than 100 million units since its release in March 2017.

- The independents -

Several leading publishers have so far stayed out of the hands of the giants, but could become targets in the near future.

American maker Take-Two is a heavyweight in its own right, its stable filled with popular games including "Grand Theft Auto", "NBA 2K" and "Red Dead Redemption".

And it has itself played the acquisition game, spending $12.7 billion to acquire mobile game developer Zynga, creator of the farming simulation "FarmVille".

Sega, creator of the "Sonic" franchise, also dived into the acquisition game on Monday with a bid of more than $770 million for "Angry Birds" maker Rovio.

Other major independents include Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, both having multibillion-dollar valuations.

Related Topics

Dead World Video Games Mobile Company Buy United States January March April 2017 2016 Market From Industry Asia Netflix Billion Million

Recent Stories

EAD, Dendra Systems advancing mangrove restoration ..

EAD, Dendra Systems advancing mangrove restoration via technological application ..

7 seconds ago
 Etihad welcomes latest addition to fleet as new Bo ..

Etihad welcomes latest addition to fleet as new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner touches ..

21 seconds ago
 World Sight Day marked at Mianwali school

World Sight Day marked at Mianwali school

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Government to participate in GITEX Globa ..

Abu Dhabi Government to participate in GITEX Global 2023

15 minutes ago
 'Nice to tick it off,' says Boult after 200th ODI ..

'Nice to tick it off,' says Boult after 200th ODI wicket

9 minutes ago
 ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, a leading platform for exc ..

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, a leading platform for exchanging experiences, promoting ..

15 minutes ago
Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorc ..

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

52 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could ..

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

33 minutes ago
 Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

33 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

1 hour ago
 Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

1 hour ago
 Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World