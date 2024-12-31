"The Man Of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur To Global Fame
Ijaz Ahmad Published December 31, 2024 | 03:29 PM
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31 December, 2024):
Renowned business tycoon Jitendra Mehra, famously known as "The Man of Steel," shared his journey, cherished memories, and vision for stronger ties between Pakistan and India during an exclusive session with Pakistani journalists in the UAE.
Born in Kasur, Pakistan, Mehra reminisced about his early education, the soulful verses of Baba Bulleh Shah, and the flavors of Lahori cuisine, expressing his enduring connection to Pakistan.
Highlighting the country's vast natural resources and talented youth, he emphasized its immense potential for growth and development.
Investment Aspirations in Pakistan
Mehra expressed his desire to invest in Pakistan, contingent on improved relations between the two neighboring nations.
He revealed that he has several significant projects planned for the country. According to him, "South Asia, with its two billion population, represents a massive market.
We need to focus on uplifting our own people from lower to middle and upper classes rather than looking outward."
A Message for the Youth
In his advice to the younger generation, Mehra stated, "Integrity, modern business models, consistent hard work, and focus are the true keys to success."
Hopes for Pakistan-India Relations
Concluding his conversation, Mehra expressed his hope for better relations between Pakistan and India, which he believes are essential for regional prosperity.
He fondly mentioned Punjab's famous Kunday Wali Lassi and shared his aspiration to visit Pakistan again soon.
Jitendra Mehra’s story is a testament to perseverance, strategic thinking, and his unwavering affection for Pakistan, making his journey an inspiring example for all.
