The Meeting Of Ministers Of Foreign Affairs Of The Countries-neighbors Of Afghanistan Took Place

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:19 AM

The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the countries-neighbors of Afghanistan took place

The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the countries-neighbors of Afghanistan was held in the videoconference format

On the 8th of September 2021, The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the countries-neighbors of Afghanistan was held in the videoconference format. The meeting was organized on the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
These consultations were also attended by the heads of the foreign policy agencies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev expressed the vision of the Turkmen side on the issues of currents events in the neighboring country and in the whole region.


“The current meeting is regarded as an opportunity to work out a consolidated regional approach to peace and security in Afghanistan and the further comprehensive development of this country” was underlined in the speech of the Turkmen side.
On the outcome of the talks the parties adopted Joint Statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of countries-neighbors of Afghanistan.

