The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governments was held in the format of a video conference

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020) A meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held in the format of a video conference.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Idayat oglu Asadov, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia M.Grigoryan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus R.

Golovchenko, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan A. Mamin, the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic S. Zhaparov, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova I.Chicu, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation M.

Mishustin, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan K. Rasulzoda, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan A.

Aripov, and Chairman of the Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of CIS S. Lebedev.

The participants of the meeting noted the importance and timeliness of this meeting, and also emphasized the effectiveness of the chairmanship of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the CIS this year.

At the beginning of the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the previously reached agreements, as well as considered a wide range of issues of a political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian nature.

Cooperation to prevent the spread of the new type of coronavirus, practical cooperation in the field of healthcare, as well as overcoming the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic were considered separately.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.

Meredov confirmed Turkmenistan's commitment to cooperation within the CIS, in particular on the implementation of the Strategy for Economic Development of the Commonwealth for the period up to 2030.



Special emphasis was placed on the development of multilateral transport links, the promotion of sustainable transport and transit corridors along the North-South and East-West lines.

The interest of the Turkmen side was also expressed in the development of cooperation in such areas as the agro-industrial complex, mechanical engineering, oil and gas processing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and the service sector.

The initiative of the President of Turkmenistan to declare 2021 - the Year of Architecture and Urban Development in the CIS was also highlighted.

Thus, in May of this year, at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Commonwealth, the Turkmen side signed a Decision on the relevant Action Plan. In this context, the participants of the meeting were informed about the activities planned to be held in Turkmenistan in the field of architecture and urban planning next year.

During the meeting, key vectors of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian line were discussed, including joint projects in the field of science, culture and sports.

According to the results of the meeting, the participants made joint decisions, namely “On the Action Plan for the implementation of the first stage (2021-2025) of the Strategy for the Economic Development of the Commonwealth of Independent States for the period up to 2030”, “On the Concept of Interregional and Border Cooperation of the CIS member states in period until 2030 and the Action Plan for its implementation”, and “On the Plan of Priority Actions in the Field of Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States for 2021–2022”.