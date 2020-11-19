The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Director General of the UN Office in Geneva discussed topical issues of cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a meeting via videoconference with the Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva, Secretary-General of the Conference on Disarmament Tatiana Valovaya

During the meeting, the sides stressed the high level of long-term cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations in various areas.

It was noted that this partnership is being replenished with new content in accordance with new realities and challenges.

It was noted that Turkmenistan actively cooperates not only with the headquarters, but also with the regional offices of the UN.

Effective contacts continue with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and others.



During the meeting, the parties expressed interest in promoting joint work aimed at achieving global security and stability, human rights protection, environmental and energy security.

Cooperation to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic consequences was especially discussed.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan supports the coordinated efforts of the international community to combat COVID-19, in particular through close cooperation with the World Health Organization, which is also headquartered in Geneva.

In this context, it was noted that Turkmenistan, within the framework of the 75th session of the General Assembly, proposes to consider the development and establishment of relevant international instruments in the field of health.

The parties expressed their hope for continued effective cooperation for the benefit of all peoples.