Fri 20th August 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan informs about the following

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021) As is known, currently a number of countries have started to evacuate their citizens who are present in Afghanistan.
In this respect, Turkmenistan fulfilling its international obligations, including those originating from the international humanitarian law, provides its airspace for the transportation of the abovementioned category of persons by the aircrafts of foreign states.

