The Myanmar 'water Brothers' Salvaging Shipwrecks On The Tide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Diving into the darkness of the Yangon River, Than Nyunt starts another murky sortie in his months-long mission to salvage a sunken ship using the power of the moon.
His target is a 53-metre (174-foot) long cargo vessel resting on the silty riverbed in Myanmar's commercial hub, whose steel carcass will fetch a tidy sum as scrap -- if he can get it to shore.
A hose running from his mask up to an oxygen pump on the boat is his lifeline and only means of communication -- one tug on it from a colleague means "come up quickly".
He stays in the dark depths for up to three hours at a time, attaching cables to the wreck.
The cables run up to the team's boat on the surface, and then to shore. When it rises on the next tide, it will drag the shipwreck a few metres along the bed.
The work is slow and dangerous but addictive, said Than Nyunt, 58.
He says he has salvaged around 40 ships, from cargo boats to passenger ferries, since he started diving over four decades ago.
"After I excavate one ship I always want to do it again and again," he told AFP from the river, wearing a Manchester United jersey and a pair of gardening gloves.
"Besides making money, I want to know the condition of the wreck... I also talk with ship owners about the ship's history, and we both are delighted when we can salvage them."
The team's current shipwreck -- the Mya Nadi (Emerald River) -- is an old friend for Than Nyunt.
He salvaged the vessel in 1981 for its owner, who fitted it with a new engine and set it back to work.
Around eight years ago it sank again.
Recent Stories
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
More Stories From World
-
Togo's legislative elections: What is at stake?12 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court to hear Trump immunity claim32 minutes ago
-
Blinken calls for US, China to manage differences 'responsibly'1 hour ago
-
Norway oil giant Equinor's profit falls on lower gas prices1 hour ago
-
N. Macedonia's right-wing presidential candidate wins 1st round1 hour ago
-
Vietnam court jails soft drinks tycoon in $40 million scam case1 hour ago
-
The guardian angels of the source of the Seine2 hours ago
-
Star Dudamel brings inclusive vision to New York Philharmonic3 hours ago
-
Paris dream of swimming in the Seine finally within reach3 hours ago
-
Portugal's Carnation Revolution, 50 years on3 hours ago
-
Tough times for Argentine factories as consumers penny-pinch3 hours ago
-
Use of alcohol and e-cigarettes among youth 'alarming': WHO3 hours ago