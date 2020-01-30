UrduPoint.com
The National Interest Puts 3 Russian Vessels on List of World's Deadliest Submarines

US magazine The National Interest has included Russia's Borei-, Delfin- and Yasen-class nuclear-powered vessels in its top five list of submarines that "could destroy the world in 30 minutes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US magazine The National Interest has included Russia's Borei-, Delfin- and Yasen-class nuclear-powered vessels in its top five list of submarines that "could destroy the world in 30 minutes."

The United States' Ohio-class submarines were ranked first, followed by next generation Columbia-class nuclear strategic submarines, also made by the US.

The National Interest said that Russia maintained parity with the United States in the sphere of nuclear weapons. The Russian Project 955 Borei-class submarine ranked third, with the magazine stating that it was larger but not as capable as the the Ohio or Columbia, but also the quietest Russian nuclear submarine thanks to pumpjet propulsor technology.

Russia's Delfin-class and Yasen-class nuclear-powered submarines ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. The magazine called the Delfin "the current backbone of the Russian ballistic missile submarine fleet," and described the Yasen as "fast and extremely quiet and has extremely potent sensors."

The National Interest added that the Severodvinsk and Kazan submarines, both of the Yasen class, could "easily close to 2000km off the American east coast and strike inland as far as the Great Lakes."

