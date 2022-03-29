UrduPoint.com

The Netherlands Expels 17 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 07:56 PM

The Netherlands is expelling 17 Russian diplomats, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Netherlands is expelling 17 Russian diplomats, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said.

"The Netherlands is expelling 17 Russian intelligence agents working in Russian missions in the Netherlands under diplomatic cover," Hoekstra tweeted.

He said the diplomats being expelled "pose a security threat."

