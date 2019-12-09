UrduPoint.com
The Netherlands Reduces Terror Threat Level From Substantial To Considerable - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:44 PM

The Dutch National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV) announced on Monday that the national terror threat level had been decreased from level four (substantial) to three (considerable), citing fewer terrorist attacks in Western Europe over the past six months

"Since the end of 2017, the threat against the Netherlands has changed. Sporadic jihadist attacks are still being carried out in the West, but the situation is incomparable with the period from 2015-2017. This change appears permanent, therefore there is reason to adjust the threat level," the NCTV said in a statement.

The Dutch terror threat level has five scales, with five being the highest threat level. A terror threat level of three is considered to be "considerable.

"Threat level three means that an attack in the Netherlands is still conceivable. There is a jihadist movement in the Netherlands that includes people who pose a threat of terrorism," the NCTV press release stated.

The last terrorist act to take place in the Netherlands was a mass shooting on a tram in the city of Utrecht. The shooting took place on March 18, and claimed the lives of four people. The NCTV raised the terror threat level to five in the Utrecht region temporarily in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Police in the Netherlands continue to carry out anti-terror operations, and on November 25, two individuals in the city of Zoetermeer were arrested on suspicion of preparing to carry out a terrorist attack.

