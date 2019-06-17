UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The New York Times Views Trump Treason Accusations Against Newspaper As Dangerous Practice

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:00 AM

The New York Times Views Trump Treason Accusations Against Newspaper as Dangerous Practice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump's remarks that one of the recent articles of The New York Times newspaper was an act of treason are dangerous, the media outlet's press service said.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed current and former government officials, that the United States was stepping up online attacks on the Russian power grid, demonstrating Trump's determination to use cybertools more aggressively. Trump refuted the reports, calling the article a virtual act of treason.

"Accusing the press of treason is dangerous. We described the article to the government before publication. As our story notes, President Trump's own national security officials said there were no concerns," the press service said on Sunday on its Twitter page.

Trump has many times accused leading US media of spreading fake news targeting him during the election campaign as well as after he became the 45th US president.

Related Topics

Election Russia Twitter Trump New York United States Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

5 hours ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

5 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission Science Week to shed light o ..

5 hours ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

5 hours ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.