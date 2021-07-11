UrduPoint.com
The Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Operator Expects Project To Be Completed By End Of August - CEO

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

The Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Operator Expects Project to Be Completed by End of August - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator expects to complete the project by the end of August, the company's CEO, Matthias Warnig, told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

"At the moment, the work is 98% done.

We expect the pipe-laying work to be done by the end of August," Warnig said.

The construction of the pipeline, which is set to carry gas from Russia to Germany, has been fraught with difficulties as the United States and several European countries have repeatedly voiced their strong opposition to the project.

More Stories From World

