The OIC closely follows up the recent Developments affecting Muslims in India

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been closely following recent developments affecting Muslim minority in India.

It expresses its concern over the recent developments pertaining to both the issue of citizenship rights and the Babri Masjid case.

It reiterates its call to ensure the safety of the Muslim minority and the protection of Islamic holy places in India.



The General Secretariat reaffirms the crucial importance of upholding the principles and obligations enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and relevant international covenants that guarantee the rights of minorities without any discrimination.



In this regard, any action, contrary to these principles and obligations, may lead to further tensions and may have serious implications on peace and security across the region.