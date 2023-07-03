Open Menu

The OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces War Crimes In Jenin And Its Camp, And Calls On The International Community To Assume Its Responsibilities

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 04:43 PM

The OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces War Crimes in Jenin and its Camp, and Calls on the International Community to Assume its Responsibilities

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its strong condemnation of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Jenin and its camp against unarmed civilians, medical personnel and health centers, the destruction of infrastructure and the demolition of homes and mosques.

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03 July, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its strong condemnation of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Jenin and its camp against unarmed civilians, medical personnel and health centers, the destruction of infrastructure and the demolition of homes and mosques.

It considered this heinous crime as an extension of the record of crimes and organized state terrorism practiced by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.
Furthermore, the OIC held the Israeli occupation directly responsible for the repercussions of this heinous crime that called for investigation and accountability.

At the same time, it called on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibility, enforce its relevant resolutions, put an end to this continued Israeli terrorism, and provide protection for the Palestinian people.

Related Topics

United Nations Condemnation Same OIC

Recent Stories

Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended m ..

Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended meeting of the OIC Executive Co ..

19 minutes ago
 3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framewor ..

3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framework with Four Specialized Stream ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

1 hour ago
 WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

3 hours ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

3 hours ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

6 hours ago
Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

16 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

19 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World