The OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces War Crimes in Jenin and its Camp, and Calls on the International Community to Assume its Responsibilities

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03 July, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its strong condemnation of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Jenin and its camp against unarmed civilians, medical personnel and health centers, the destruction of infrastructure and the demolition of homes and mosques.

It considered this heinous crime as an extension of the record of crimes and organized state terrorism practiced by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, the OIC held the Israeli occupation directly responsible for the repercussions of this heinous crime that called for investigation and accountability.

At the same time, it called on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibility, enforce its relevant resolutions, put an end to this continued Israeli terrorism, and provide protection for the Palestinian people.