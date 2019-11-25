UrduPoint.com
The OIC Dispatches An Observer Mission To Guinea-Bissau’s Presidential Elections

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 01:33 PM

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) dispatched an observer mission for the presidential elections in Guinea-Bissau, which was held on 24 November 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) dispatched an observer mission for the presidential elections in Guinea-Bissau, which was held on 24 November 2019.

The delegation, led by Amb.

Boubakar Adamou, took part in a meeting of Heads of International Observer Missions on 23 November 2019, which discussed the state of preparations in order to guarantee free, fair and transparent elections.

The delegation conveyed the greetings of the OIC Secretary General H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen and expressed the OIC’s readiness to support the commitment of the people of Guinea-Bissau to consolidate democracy and socio-economic development in their country.

The encounter emphasized the importance of post-elections support and assistance to Guinea-Bissau to achieve lasting peace and political stability.

