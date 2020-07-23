The OIC General Secretariat holds a virtual meeting to follow up and evaluate the Family Bank concept in the G 5 Sahel countries

In the framework of following up the recommendations of the workshop on strengthening the family bank concept in the G 5 Sahel countries, and evaluating the achievements realized since the workshop was held early this year, the General Secretariat will hold a virtual meeting tomorrow, Thursday, July 23, 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020) In the framework of following up the recommendations of the workshop on strengthening the family bank concept in the G 5 Sahel countries, and evaluating the achievements realized since the workshop was held early this year, the General Secretariat will hold a virtual meeting tomorrow, Thursday, July 23, 2020. The meeting will be held in coordination with Burkina Faso, Chair of the 7th Ministerial Conference on the Role of Women in Development in OIC Member States and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA).

Representatives of the public and private sectors in the G5 Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger and Mauritania), the Islamic Development Bank, the ICCIA, and UNIDO Regional Office in the Kingdom of Bahrain, will participate in this virtual meeting.

Participants will review the efforts of the G5 Member States, the OIC General Secretariat and the ICCIA in implementing the recommendations issued by the above-mentioned workshop. Participants will also discuss ways to expedite the implementation of these recommendations with the aim of enhancing the concept and establishment of the Family Bank and microfinance in these countries.