The OIC mourns the Late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020) The Organization of the Islamic Organization (OIC) has mourned with heartfelt sorrow and sadness the great loss of the late Emir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away today, Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC's Secretary-General, conveyed sincere sympathy and condolences to the Kuwaiti government and people, the family of the deceased, and the entire Muslim Ummah, for this great loss. He indicated that the deceased was one of the prominent leaders of Kuwait who contributed significantly to its prosperity and stability. His wisdom, giving, and perseverance helped develop and advance Kuwait, consolidate its national unity, and raise its stature both regionally and internationally, added Al-Othaimeen.

The Secretary-General asserted that the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a voice of wisdom and moderation, enjoyed a high position among world leaders, and had commendable political and humanitarian stances.

Al-Othaimeen prayed to Almighty Allah to receive the deceased in His wide mercy, grant his soul bountiful blessings and eternal abode in paradise, and to grant his family and the Kuwaiti people patience and solace. To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.