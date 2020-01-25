The OIC reaffirms its support for the peace process in Mali

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, dispatched a delegation to participate in the fourth high-level meeting of the Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement (PRA), held inBamako, the capital city of the Republic of Mali, Sunday 19/1/ 2020

Jeddha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th January, 2020) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, dispatched a delegation to participate in the fourth high-level meeting of the Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement (PRA), held inBamako, the capital city of the Republic of Mali, Sunday 19/1/ 2020.

The meeting sought a new impetus to the work of the Follow-up Committee. It also reviewed the progress of the PRA implementation including redeploying and developing of the Malian army in the north of the country, especially in "Kidal". The meeting witnessed wide participation, including the government, the PRA signatories, and representatives of the members of the international mediation group (IMG) comprising the OIC and other international organizations.

The OIC delegation affirmed its solidarity with Mali and its strong support to the PRA. It also welcomed the holding of the inclusive national dialogue. Furthermore, it encouraged Malian parties to accelerate the implementation of the agreement in its entirety. The delegation renewed the OIC support to the Sahel region in its endeavor to achieve peace, security, stability and development. It also highlighted the special importance of the organization’s next session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, to be held in Niamey, the capital of Niger, next April.

President Ibrahim Abu Bakr Keita, of the Republic of Mali, received, at the end of the meeting, a delegation from IMG, including the OIC. He expressed the gratitude of the government and people Mali to the IMG for the support provided to Mali and the peace process therein.