The OIC Secretary General Calls On The International Community To Extend Assistance To Monsoon-hit Rohingya

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:04 PM

The OIC Secretary General calls on the international Community to extend assistance to Monsoon-hit Rohingya

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Othaimeen, has called on the international community to extend the necessary support and urgent humanitarian assistance to thousands of displaced Rohingya living in camps in Cox Bazaar and Kutupalong in Bangladesh

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019) The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Othaimeen, has called on the international community to extend the necessary support and urgent humanitarian assistance to thousands of displaced Rohingya living in camps in Cox Bazaar and Kutupalong in Bangladesh.

This call was made following heavy Monsoon rains which have been pounding these camps for nearly a week resulting in massive destruction of over 6,000 homes despite tireless efforts exerted by humanitarian workers and international agencies on the ground to repair and rehabilitate these houses and mitigate the negative impact of this tragedy.

Al-Othaimeen noted that the Monsoon season is only halfway and more heavy rains are expected compared to those recorded in 2018 and there is a vital need to come forward and assist Rohingya living in camps in Bangladesh.

