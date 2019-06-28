The Opening Ceremony Of Gasoline Production Plant From Natural Gas In Ahal

With the participation of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the opening ceremony of a gasoline production plant from natural gas in Ahal was held

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th June, 2019) With the participation of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the opening ceremony of a gasoline production plant from natural gas in Ahal was held.

The ceremony was attended by foreign guests, heads of diplomatic missions working in Turkmenistan, heads of ministries and profile agencies of the country, representatives of foreign companies, tourists, as well as representatives of international and national mass media.

In the solemn meeting, in honor of the construction and opening of the new industrial complex, held in the Mizan business center, the distinguished President of Turkmenistan took part and made a speech.

In his speech, the distinguished President thoroughly talked about the activities carried out in recent years in the oil, gas and chemical industries, projects aimed at developing cooperation with leading foreign companies, as well as the prospective impact of a unique large plant on the development of various spheres of the country.

In addition, there was noted the role of Turkmenistan in the international arena, which is rich in gas, oil and other mineral resources, in cooperation in the oil and gas industry, as well as in the export of oil and gas products and priority opportunities.

Then, a video film about the success in the oil and gas, energy and chemical industries in Turkmenistan was shown. During the event, the State Minister of Economy, Commerce and Industry of Japan, Yoshihiko Isozaki, read out a congratulatory message from Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

The Director of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, the Chairman of the Secretariat of the Japanese-Turkmen Inter- Parliamentary Friendship Group Shinpe Matsushita also made speech.

After the event, was held certificate award ceremony for gasoline production plant from natural gas in Ahal - with the certificate of “The world's first plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas”, which was presented by the official representative of the company “Guinness World Records” Ms.

Shade Subashi-Gemiji, with the certificate and sign “Environmentally friendly”, which was presented by the Coordinator for the European Region of the United States of America Environmental Protection Fund, Pia Scambelluri, as well as with a certificate and the “Innovative Technologies” badge presented by the Head of the Energy Department of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Urs Weidmann.

At the conclusion of the solemn meeting, the distinguished President of Turkmenistan, as well as the heads of the Japanese delegation, left a memory entry in the Book of honored Guests. Then, with the participation of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the opening ceremony of a gasoline production plant from natural gas in Ahal was held.

Here, the Turkmen Leader were acquainted with the production capacity of the plant through a video film and also gave a blessing to sending new products to be exported to domestic consumers and foreign countries.