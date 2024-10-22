Open Menu

The Opposition Groups Hoping To Take Over In Georgia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) An unprecedented union of pro-Western opposition forces is hoping to win Georgia's elections on Saturday against a ruling party accused of democratic backsliding and drifting towards Russia's orbit.

Four opposition alliances have agreed to form an interim coalition government to carry out far-reaching reforms before holding new elections, and opinion polls suggest they are poised to secure enough votes.

Here are the four key players:

- Unity to Save Georgia -

The Unity to Save Georgia alliance is led by the United National Movement (UNM), Georgia's main opposition force, founded in 2001 by now jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.

The staunchly pro-Western centrist party pledges to revive its sweeping reform efforts, which, during its 2003-2012 tenure, helped transform Georgia from a failed state into a functioning democracy.

The party faces significant criticism within Georgian society, as those hasty reforms alienated many who felt sidelined -- or even oppressed -- during Saakashvili's de-Sovietisation social experiment.

It is headed by young and energetic MP Tina Bokuchava, a graduate of the prestigious Fletcher school of Law and Diplomacy in the United States, and a mother of three.

A recent poll by the United States pollster, Edison Research, showed the alliance had 19 percent voter support.

- Coalition for Change -

With 13 percent support, according to the poll, the Coalition for Change alliance brings together several parties led by former UNM leaders, such as Akhali recently founded by ex-justice minister and prominent pro-opposition journalist Nika Gvaramia, as well as UNM's ex-chair Nika Melia.

Both politicians served jail terms during the Georgian Dream rule and were pardoned under Western pressure after their arrests triggered political unrest.

The centre-right group targets youth votes and aims to reclaim the support base that UNM lost following a leadership crisis last year.

