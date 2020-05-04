UrduPoint.com
The Organization For Security And Cooperation In Europe (OSCE) Watchdog Calls For Moratorium On Migrant Detentions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mon 04th May 2020

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) urged on Monday all countries to suspend detentions of irregular migrants amid the coronavirus pandemic

"ODIHR joins other international and civil society organizations in calling for a moratorium on the use of administrative detention in immigration proceedings and for the immediate release of all those held in pre-removal detention where deportations have been halted due to the pandemic," ODIHR said in a statement.

ODIHR stated that deportations have been suspended due to border closures, leaving migrants "at risk of being detained for indefinite periods as some emergency measures do not have any specific time limit."

According to ODIHR Director Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir, the COVID-19 outbreak led to the situation when many migrants are now residing in crowded camps with very little freedom of movement and inability to maintain social distance.

"The ongoing health crisis is an additional reminder of our obligation to assist those whose lives are in danger. On the contrary, in the current situation governments need to do all the more to help guarantee the safety of migrants in distress and all those who are unable to keep to the health safety standards the rest of us are practicing as a matter of course," she said.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3.5 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic in December of last year. The global death toll from the viral disease stands at over 247,000.

