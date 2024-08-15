The Other D-Day: France Remembers WWII Provence Landings
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BoulourissurMer, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) France on Thursday commemorated the 1944 Allied landings in Provence, an event overshadowed by the Normandy landings two months earlier, but still key to the World War II endgame in Europe.
Six African leaders were to join official events, and President Emmanuel Macron was expected to single out the contribution of soldiers recruited -- often forcibly -- in French overseas colonies, notably in Africa.
It took decades for France to highlight the crucial role of non-white soldiers in the fighting.
Macron was to lead the commemorations first at the Boulouris necropolis near Saint-Raphael.
But much of the second part of the event was cancelled because of storm warnings, including a reception for guests on a helicopter carrier and a re-enactment of the landings in Toulon, which was at at the heart of fighting on August 15, 1944.
That day 100,000 American, British and Canadian troops landed on the beaches of the Var region on the French Riviera.
They were followed by 250,000 Free French soldiers, recruited mostly from overseas colonies in Africa, with the aim of recapturing the key ports of Marseille and Toulon from the German occupiers.
They succeeded within two weeks, having encountered only limited resistance from an exhausted German army.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections6 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany6 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.6 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election6 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot6 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0007 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region7 hours ago
-
Energized Biden, Harris tout party unity in joint appearance7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results7 hours ago
-
WHO warns more mpox to come in Europe after case in Sweden7 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry7 hours ago