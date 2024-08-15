The other D-Day: France remembers WWII Provence landings

BoulourissurMer, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) France on Thursday commemorated the 1944 Allied landings in Provence, an event overshadowed by the Normandy landings two months earlier, but still key to the World War II endgame in Europe.

Six African leaders were to join official events, and President Emmanuel Macron was expected to single out the contribution of soldiers recruited -- often forcibly -- in French overseas colonies, notably in Africa.

It took decades for France to highlight the crucial role of non-white soldiers in the fighting.

Macron was to lead the commemorations first at the Boulouris necropolis near Saint-Raphael.

But much of the second part of the event was cancelled because of storm warnings, including a reception for guests on a helicopter carrier and a re-enactment of the landings in Toulon, which was at at the heart of fighting on August 15, 1944.

That day 100,000 American, British and Canadian troops landed on the beaches of the Var region on the French Riviera.

They were followed by 250,000 Free French soldiers, recruited mostly from overseas colonies in Africa, with the aim of recapturing the key ports of Marseille and Toulon from the German occupiers.

They succeeded within two weeks, having encountered only limited resistance from an exhausted German army.