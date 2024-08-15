Open Menu

The Other D-Day: France Remembers WWII Provence Landings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM

The other D-Day: France remembers WWII Provence landings

BoulourissurMer, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) France on Thursday commemorated the 1944 Allied landings in Provence, an event overshadowed by the Normandy landings two months earlier, but still key to the World War II endgame in Europe.

Six African leaders joined official events as President Emmanuel Macron singled out the contribution of soldiers recruited -- often forcibly -- in French overseas colonies, notably in Africa.

It took decades for France to highlight the crucial role of non-white soldiers in the fighting.

Cameroon President Paul Biya told Thursday's ceremony that their effort had been decisive.

"There would have been no Allied victory without the contribution from the other peoples, without the foreigners," he said. "The fight was conducted together, to defend the universal values and ideas of peace and justice.

"

Macron added in his speech that "when it comes to defending the nation's vital interests all those who identify as French are called upon to come together".

Much of the second part of the day's events was cancelled because of storm warnings, including a reception for guests on a helicopter carrier and a re-enactment of the landings in Toulon, at the centre of fighting on August 15, 1944.

That day 100,000 American, British and Canadian troops landed on the beaches of the Var region on the French Riviera.

They were followed by 250,000 soldiers fighting for France, recruited mostly from overseas colonies in Africa, with the aim of recapturing the key ports of Marseille and Toulon from the German occupiers.

They succeeded within two weeks, having encountered only limited resistance from an exhausted German army.

Related Topics

Africa Storm Army Europe France German Toulon Marseille Cameroon August World War Event All From

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

11 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

11 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

11 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

11 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

11 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

11 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

12 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

12 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

12 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

12 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

12 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

12 hours ago

More Stories From World