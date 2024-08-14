The people of UAE are proud to work with “our Pakistani brothers and sisters to achieve regional and global progress and prosperity”. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan



Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 August, 2024)

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at a grand event celebrating the 77th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, a number of dignitaries and diplomats were among the over 10,000 attendees at the Dubai World Trade Centre for the grand celebration.

Pakistan, which gained freedom in 1947, celebrates its Independence Day on August 14.

The event was organised by the UAE Government Media Office in collaboration with ‘Emirates Loves Pakistan’ page, the Pakistan Association Dubai, Dubai Police and Dubai World Trade Centre.

According to a WAM report, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Pakistan, emphasising the commitment of both countries to nurturing and strengthening their relationship.

“Our cultural, political, commercial, and people-to-people linkages are deeply rooted in shared values and beliefs and provide a strong and stable foundation for our close relations, now and in the future. We also have hope and strong resolve for achieving progress and peace in all corners of the world, we are determined to take advantage of the emerging and growing special place of both Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in world affairs,” he said.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan added, “On this special occasion of your country’s 77th day of independence, we in the UAE are proud to join the people of Pakistan in offering hope and optimism for the future of our countries, our region, and the world. We in the UAE are proud to work with our Pakistani brothers and sisters to achieve regional and global progress and prosperity.”

The event showcased the rich cultural diversity of Pakistan, featuring a variety of performances, including traditional music and dance, as well as exhibitions of Pakistani handicraft. The programme also celebrated the contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE’s development, including their role in fostering sustainable growth.

Alia Al Hammadi, Deputy Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office, emphasised that the celebration reflects the deep-rooted historical relations and strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Al Hammadi noted that cooperation between the two countries spans various fields, highlighting that the UAE is keen to support sustainable development in Pakistan through the implementation of major projects.



In a special ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan honoured several distinguished Pakistani individuals for their significant contributions across various fields.

Among the honourees was Dr Faisel Ikram, President of the Pakistan Association Dubai, recognised for his efforts in establishing the largest community centre for overseas Pakistanis. The association’s medical centre, the first non-profit healthcare facility in the GCC, has provided affordable healthcare to thousands since its inception.

Other notable honourees included Dr Yarjan Abdul Samad, who is an Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Khalifa University, UAE, and a Senior Research Associate and Senior Teaching Fellow at The University of Cambridge. His research work is based on developing graphene and 2d materials-based technologies for space and aerospace. He was among the team of scientists on European Space Agency’s (ESA) Zero Gravity flights who were the first to test graphene in microgravity.

Chef Chaudary Abdul Hameed, founder of the renowned Ravi Restaurant, was also recognised for his impact on Dubai’s culinary scene, along with Halima Jumani, co-founder of Kibsons, who has played a pivotal role in establishing the brand as a leading name in the UAE’s grocery market.

Additionally, Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder of Careem, received accolades for revolutionising the transportation sector

in the region. Yahya Jan, President and Design Director at NORR, was honoured for his contributions to architecture, including the design of the upcoming ‘Ciel Tower’ set to be the tallest hotel in the world.

The celebration also honoured prominent Pakistani athletes, including Naila Kiani, the first Pakistani woman and overall third Pakistani to climb 11 of the 14 highest peaks above 8,000 metres, and cricket legend Shahid Afridi for his record-breaking achievements and charitable work. Squash champion Jahangir Khan and hockey star Shahbaz Ahmed were also recognised for their outstanding sports careers.

The UAE and Pakistan share a longstanding relationship, bolstered by strategic partnerships and growing economic ties.

Since its establishment in 1971 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has been a major supporter of development in Pakistan. This partnership includes significant investments, with the UAE recently committing US$10 billion to promising sectors in Pakistan.