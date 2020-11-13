The Philippines' 21st Typhoon This Year Results in at Least 12 Casualties - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Philippines is still counting the death toll from typhoon Vamco, with different estimates placing casualties anywhere between 12 and 39, media reported Friday.

According to the Rappler news outlet, military chief Gilbert Gapay announced the death toll to be 39, whereas Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the typhoon caused 12 casualties.

Typhoon Vamco, also called Ulysses, became the 21st storm system to rip through the Philippines this year.

It came less than two weeks after the largest typhoon of the year, Rolly, battered the island nation.

According to the Philippines Armed Forces' figures, in addition to the 39 casualties, 40 people were injured and 22 are missing, Rappler reports. The main northernmost island of Luzon, where capital city Manila lies, was the epicenter of the systems.

The storm has passed over the Philippines and is now headed west and picking up intensity, according to the outlet.