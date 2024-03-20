BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" continued to lead the Chinese mainland's daily box office tally on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film earned a daily box office revenue of 8.54 million Yuan (1.20 million U.S.

Dollars) on the day, bringing its total earnings to 538 million yuan within the first 19 days of screening.

Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two," came in second with a daily box office earning of 5.78 million yuan. It was followed by "Remember Me," a domestic family drama, which amassed 4.67 million yuan in box office revenue on Tuesday.

Tuesday's box office earnings totaled 30.51 million yuan.