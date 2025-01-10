Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The two candidates who go head to head in an election runoff for Croatia's presidency could hardly be more different.

One is a former amateur boxer and wily political veteran whose populist messaging has won support, while the other is an academic and scientist who has struggled to make his mark.

- Zoran Milanovic -

Smart and driven but also often seen as quick-tempered and arrogant, Milanovic won 49 percent of first-round votes, making him a virtual shoe-in for a second five-year term.

In recent years, Milanovic has increasingly used populist and often offensive rhetoric to criticise the European Union and local officials.

The law graduate -- who was among the best students of his generation and still a skilled orator -- has been one of Croatia's most dominant political figures for nearly two decades.

A career diplomat at the foreign ministry during the country's war of independence in 1990s, he later served with Zagreb's EU and NATO mission in Brussels.

He entered politics in 1999 by joining the left-wing Social Democrats (SDP), formerly the communist party, and became leader in 2007.

Milanovic served as prime minister from 2011 to 2016.

But his government, which oversaw Croatia's entrance into the EU in 2013, failed to implement much-needed reforms, leading to economic stagnation.

After the SDP's loss at the polls, Milanovic quit as leader in 2016 and withdrew from politics to work as a consultant.

He made a political comeback three years later as the SDP candidate for the presidency.

The 58-year-old stirred controversy earlier this year when he sought to become prime minister during April's parliamentary vote.

During his presidential campaign over the winter, Milanovic, who sparred in his 20s but never boxed competitively, has largely managed to keep his explosive temper under control.

Milanovic has pledged to be a bulwark against complete dominance by his longtime rival Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's conservative HDZ party, which has been in power since 2016.

"Croatia will not be a country in which one man decides on everything," he said on Facebook referring to Plenkovic.

Milanovic is married and has two sons.