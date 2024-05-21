The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent Condolences to the Leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th May, 2024) President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent their condolences to the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in connection with the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi as a result of a helicopter accident that occurred on May 19 of this year in the East Azerbaijan province of Iran.