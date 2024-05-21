- Home
- World
- News
- The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent Condolences to the ..
The President Of Turkmenistan And The National Leader Of The Turkmen People Sent Condolences To The Leadership Of The Islamic Republic Of Iran
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 03:44 PM
Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th May, 2024) President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent their condolences to the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in connection with the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi as a result of a helicopter accident that occurred on May 19 of this year in the East Azerbaijan province of Iran.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
More Stories From World
-
Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains1 minute ago
-
New Caledonia tourists 'ecstatic' as rescue planes arrive11 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian attacks kill three in Russia, eastern Ukraine11 minutes ago
-
16 top AI firms make new safety commitments at Seoul summit: UK govt51 minutes ago
-
Syria first lady diagnosed with leukaemia: presidency51 minutes ago
-
First tourists evacuated from riot-scarred New Caledonia1 hour ago
-
Ukrainian aerial attacks kill two in Russian border region, eastern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Youth movement: NBA's 20-something stars set to battle in conference finals2 hours ago
-
Makkah: Salik oversees Hajj arrangements amidst hectic schedule2 hours ago
-
Fear but no injuries after quake 'swarm' near Naples2 hours ago
-
Russia accuses US of seeking to place weapons in space2 hours ago
-
Greek trial of one of Med's worst migrant tragedies opens2 hours ago