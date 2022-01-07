President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng

During the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan presented the Ambassador of China with his written message addressed to the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping congratulating him on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and China.

As is known, the diplomatic relations between the two countries were officially established on January 6, 1992.

In turn, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China presented the President of Turkmenistan with a congratulatory message from the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping with the wishes of peace, stability and prosperity to the entire Turkmen people.

The Head of Turkmen State also received an official diplomatic invitation to the XXIV Olympic Winter Games to be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20 this year.

The message, in particular, says: “The Chinese side will host the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing from February 4 to February 20, 2022.

In view of the high level of relations of strategic partnership between China and Turkmenistan and the deep friendship between the Heads of the two countries, the Chinese side invites the esteemed President of Turkmenistan, Mr.

Gurbanguly Malikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing”.

Conveying his best wishes and a congratulatory letter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and China, the President of Turkmenistan thanked the Chinese leader for the invitation to attend the opening ceremony of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.

Bilateral cooperation issues were also discussed during the meeting.

The head of Turkmenistan stressed that the friendly relations and mutually beneficial partnership based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit, respect and trust have been actively developing and continue to steadily grow for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also noted that interstate relations are harmoniously supplemented by productive interaction within the framework of international organizations.

In this regard, the Chinese side was expressed gratitude for the continued support of the neutral status of our country, its international initiatives and proposals.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed his sincere wishes of good health, prosperity and success to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang, and to the friendly people of China – peace, progress and prosperity.