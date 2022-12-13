UrduPoint.com

The Prime Minister Of Pakistan Receives OIC Secretary General In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 06:01 PM

The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H. E. Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, received the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, in Islamabad on Monday, 12 December 2022

At the meeting that took place during the Secretary-General’s on-going official visit to Pakistan, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the OIC’s principled position and consistent support for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the OIC’s full solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their quest for the right of self-determination and, in this regard, briefed the Prime Minister on his diplomatic efforts on the question of Jammu and Kashmir

During the meeting, the two sides further exchanged views on the question of Palestine, humanitarian challenges faced by the people of Afghanistan, and efforts towards countering rising anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia across the globe.

The meeting also reviewed aspects of cooperation between OIC and Pakistan, and in particular, on the implementation of the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers during the ongoing Pakistan’s chairmanship of the Council.

The Secretary-General and his delegation earlier had a tour of Muzaffarabad and held meetings with the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, H.E. Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary, and received briefings at the Line of Control between Pakistan and India.

