UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Representation Of The United Nations Office For Project Services (UNOPS) Has Started Its Work In Turkmenistan

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

The Representation of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has started its work in Turkmenistan

An official event took place in the Conference Hall of the UN House in Ashgabat which was dedicated to the opening of the Representation of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th April, 2021) An official event took place in the Conference Hall of the UN House in Ashgabat which was dedicated to the opening of the Representation of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by the heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Office of UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan and the country agencies of the Organization, as well as the journalists of local and foreign mass media. The representatives of the Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan also participated to the event.

In his speech at the opening of the event, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev noted the importance of the opening of the UNOPS Office in Ashgabat from the perspective of further strengthening of international cooperation for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals under the UN auspices.

The speech of the Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan Ms. Christine Weigand was also heard. She underlined that the opening of the UNOPS Representation in the country is expected to make a valuable input into the implementation of the projects carried out jointly with all the UN agencies on the national and regional levels.

The Director of the UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Austria Ms. Freya von Groote addressed via videoconferencing. She told to the participants about the priority directions of UNOPS activities and expressed hope for close cooperation with the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN Country Team in the process of implementing the projects, including those in the area of healthcare and struggle with the climate change. Ms. Freya von Groote also briefly informed about the goals and stages of implementation of the new grant project aimed at strengthening of the healthcare system of Turkmenistan carried out in cooperation with Japan.

Opening of the Representation of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is an important stage in the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations for 2021-2025.

Related Topics

United Nations Ashgabat Austria Turkmenistan Japan Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Chief executives of Central Punjab and Northern an ..

3 minutes ago

Turkmenistan and UNOPS: new landmarks of cooperati ..

11 minutes ago

SIH celebrates International Archives Day

20 minutes ago

Finding Innovative & Creative Solutions for Societ ..

1 hour ago

Addressing the menace of adolescence malnutrition ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 11, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.