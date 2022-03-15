The results of the Presidential elections in Turkmenistan

An important socio-political event - the election of the President of Turkmenistan - was held in an organized, festive and cheerful manner

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022) An important socio-political event - the election of the President of Turkmenistan - was held in an organized, festive and cheerful manner. From 7:00 to 19:00 on election day, eligible citizens took part in the voting. Of the 3.460.080 registered voters across the country, 3.362.052 cast their ballots, with a turnout of 97.17%. A total of 9 candidates competed in the elections which was held in democratic conditions.

Thus, according to the results of the voting:

PerhatGuvanchgulyyevichBegenjov, director of the Lebapvelayat financial and economic secondary school 2,02%;

AgajanBekmyradov, deputy governor of Mary velayat 7,22%;

Serdar GurbangulyyevichBerdimuhamedov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan 72,97%;

BerdimammetHanmammedovichGurbanov, chief physician of "Avaza" sanatorium of the ministry of Health and medical industry of Turkmenistan 2,22%;

BabamyratTirkeshovichMeredov, director of "Wepalygurlushyk" economic society 1,08%;

HydyrKakabayevichNunnayev, vice-rector for scientific works of Turkmen state institute of physical culture and sports 11,09%;

MaksatMyradovichOdeshov, chairman of the Dashoguzvelayat, SaparmyratTurkmenbashyetrap committee of the Democratic party of Turkmenistan 1,15%;

MaksatmyratAshirgeldiyevichOvezgeldiyev, head of the Sanitation and disease control service of Babadayhanetrap of Ahalvelayat 1,16% ;

KakageldiAtajanovichSaryev, director of the research and production center "Renewable energy sources" of the State energy institute of Turkmenistan 1,09% got votes.

Based on the decision of the Central Election Commission at its final meeting on March 14, 2022 and in accordance with article 76 of the Electoral Code of Turkmenistan, Serdar GurbangulyyevichBerdimuhamedov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan the candidate who received 72.97% of the votes in the elections, has been elected President of Turkmenistan.