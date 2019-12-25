UrduPoint.com
The Secretary General Condemns The Attack On Afghan Security Forces

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 06:48 PM

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen condemned the attack, which targeted Afghan security forces in the Dawlat Abad district of Balkh province on 24 December 2019, killing at least seven soldiers

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen condemned the attack, which targeted Afghan security forces in the Dawlat Abad district of Balkh province on 24 December 2019, killing at least seven soldiers.

At a time when there is renewed hope for peace and reconciliation through dialogue, the Secretary General called for the cessation of violence and urged all Afghans to exercise maximum restraint and redouble their efforts towards peace.

The Secretary General conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Government and people of Afghanistan and wished speedy recovery for the wounded.

