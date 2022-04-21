The siege of Mariupol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Russia on Thursday claimed to have taken control of the strategic Ukrainian port of Mariupol after more than seven weeks of fighting that reduced most of the besieged city to rubble.

"Mariupol has been liberated," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin during a televised meeting.

Around 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are continuing to hold out at their last redoubt, the sprawling Azovstal steelworks, he said.

Located on the Sea of Azov, the city has been a key prize for Russia in its bid to join up the annexed Crimea peninsula to the west with territory held by pro-Russian rebels in the east.