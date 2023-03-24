The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan To Qatar Was Held

On March 19-20, 2023, the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the State of Qatar took place.

Qatar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023) On March 20, in the first half of the day, the meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the heads of leading companies and investment organizations of Qatar was held at the “Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel”. The business event was attended by representatives of the Qatar Chamber, the Qatari Businessmen Association, as well major holdings as Delta Group, Turnkey Trading and Contracting, Shaheen Al Mohannadi Group, Bin Twar Group. On the sidelines of the event, an exhibition of products manufactured in our country was launched.

The representative of the Qatar Chamber noted that the first state visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is designed to give effective incentives to bilateral contacts, primarily in economic partnership.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, stressing that today there are all conditions for bringing the Turkmen-Qatari contacts to a qualitatively new level, noted that Turkmenistan considers Qatar and its business circles as reliable partners.

Along with this, it was proposed to discuss in detail the possibilities for developing investment activities in such areas as energy, the agricultural complex, the textile industry, scientific and innovative industries, urban planning, and the use of renewable energy sources.

Noting that in the trade and economic sphere the potential for building up cooperation is not fully taped, the commitment of Turkmenistan to the creation of a council of businessmen together with Qatar was confirmed.

The readiness of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan to establish direct contacts with the Association of Businessmen of Qatar in order to strengthen the business platform was also indicated.

The importance of the joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation as an important tool in deepening bilateral relations was emphasized. At the same time, the head of state expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the next meeting of the IGC in Ashgabat.

The need was also noted for increasing the volume of bilateral trade, increasing oil and gas production in the Caspian Sea, creating modern high-tech industries in the petrochemical and gas chemical industries of Turkmenistan, and joint participation in international energy projects.

Qatari business associations were invited to participate in the implementation of projects on international pipelines. At the same time, readiness was expressed to involve Qatari partners in the implementation of projects in the transport infrastructure sector.

Among the promising vectors of bilateral relations was stressed the textile complex.

In addition, a desire was expressed to study the successful experience of the formation and functioning of the financial system, financial and credit organizations, insurance companies, stock exchanges in Qatar.

Attention was paid to expanding contacts between business circles, the expediency of holding joint business forums, cross-exhibitions of commodity producers and companies in the service sector was noted.

During the meeting, a video was shown about the huge potential and rich natural resources of Turkmenistan, dynamically developing sectors of the national economy, large-scale projects of national and international importance being implemented.

Representatives of Qatari business noted that the bilateral dialogue is marked by stability and based on the principles of mutual understanding and trust, which is reflected in visits at the highest and high levels, and the strengthening of the legal framework.

During the presentations on the opportunities of companies of Qatar, Qatari business structures, having confirmed their readiness to invest in the economy of Turkmenistan, made a number of specific proposals aimed at expanding partnerships in the fuel and energy complex, through the export of oil and gas equipment, in the trade and economic sphere, in the field of industry, agriculture, food industry, construction, tourism.

Having indicated their readiness to expand their presence in the Turkmen market, to take part in the implementation of state programs and projects of international importance, the intention of leading Qatari companies to visit Turkmenistan to get acquainted on the spot with the favorable investment climate and conditions for doing business was expressed.

At the same time, it was stated that there are good opportunities for Turkmen entrepreneurs to work in Qatar.

Speaking about joint prospects in the transport and logistics sector, a proposal was made on the possibility of opening a specialized center in Ashgabat for one of the largest companies in this field.

Plans for joint work in banking, the real estate market, agriculture, industry, tourism and creation of free economic zones, were specified.

Upon completion of business negotiations, high-level meetings were held in the palace of the Emir of the State of Qatar.

During the talks in an expanded format with the participation of delegations of the two countries, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of the bilateral political dialogue and pointed to the importance of mutual visits and high-level meetings.

The Emir of Qatar especially noted the great personal contribution of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to the establishment and development of interstate relations and conveyed greetings and best wishes to Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The fuel and energy complex, industry, trade, transport and communications, high technologies, investments, construction, and tourism were named among the priority and most promising areas of interstate relations.

It was also noted that the coincidence or similarity of views on topical issues on the global agenda serves as a solid platform for further effective partnership between our countries within the framework of authoritative international and regional structures. In this regard, the readiness to continue to actively cooperate in this direction was confirmed.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of opening the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Doha within the framework of the state visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

As emphasized, this event will become a historical milestone in bilateral relations, marking their new stage.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, expressing deep gratitude to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the warm welcome and hospitality, conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Emir of Qatar from the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

As the head of Turkmenistan emphasized, during the current state visit, a special place is given to strengthening the legal framework of bilateral partnership, expanding inter-parliamentary relations, and improving interaction between the ministries of foreign affairs. In the field of foreign policy, our countries are actively cooperating within the framework of such authoritative international structures as the UN, OIC, NAM.

Gratitude was expressed to the Qatari side for the co-authorship of the Resolutions adopted by the UN at the initiative of Turkmenistan on such significant issues as positive neutrality, preventive diplomacy, cooperation in the field of sustainable transport and sports, which indicates the similarity of approaches to topical problems of our time.

The importance of Qatar's membership in the Group of Friends of Neutrality for ensuring peace, security and sustainable development, created at the suggestion of our state, was noted.

In turn, the commitment of Turkmenistan to further support the candidacies of Qatar in the elections to the main structures of the UN, specialized international commissions and committees was confirmed.

In continuation of the talks, the interest of Turkmenistan in enhancing trade and economic cooperation with Qatar was confirmed, having broad opportunities to use the potential in the fuel and energy complex of the two countries, their favorable location at the intersection of trade and transport and communication routes. At the same time, special emphasis was placed on the role of the joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The head of state stated that there are prospects for deepening contacts in such areas as investment, oil and gas, and the creation of joint high-tech and environmentally friendly industries in these sectors. In building up investment cooperation in the oil and gas sector, the Qatari side is invited to actively participate in the implementation of international projects in the fuel and energy complex.

Having identified the textile industry among the main vectors of interaction, the head of Turkmenistan confirmed readiness to consider the proposals of Qatari companies in this area.

In this context, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani noted the importance of a detailed discussion of the issue of establishing a Turkmen-Qatari businessmen's council.

The intensification of joint activities in the field of science, education and culture is singled out as a significant factor contributing to rapprochement and mutual understanding, strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two peoples. Expressing the interest of Turkmenistan in establishing close contacts with the Foundation for Education, Science and Social Development of Qatar, it was proposed to cooperate in such areas as conducting scientific and practical research, mastering world achievements in the field of high technologies, organizing internships and exchange visits.

Sports were named among the priority vectors of partnership. In this context, an initiative has been put forward to organize International Youth Sports Games.

During the negotiations, the President of Turkmenistan invited the Emir of the State of Qatar to visit Turkmenistan at any convenient time.

During a one-on-one meeting an exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues of the Turkmen-Qatari partnership.

The heads of the two states discussed a number of international and regional topics, noting the complete coincidence of views on issues of cooperation in ensuring peace, security and global stable development.

The sides noted with satisfaction the productive nature of interaction within the framework of authoritative structures, including the UN, OIC, NAM, and also noted the relevance of the initiatives put forward by the two countries in the interests of the whole world and humanity.

The prospects for expanding inter-parliamentary ties are outlined.

In the context of the progressive development of cooperation in the economic, trade, investment and financial and banking sectors, opportunities were noted in the fuel and energy and transport and logistics complexes.

The heads of state spoke in favor of expanding contacts in the humanitarian sphere, in particular, in the areas of education, healthcare, science and culture. The expediency of establishing a close partnership in the field of youth policy, social sphere, tourism and sports was also stated.

Following the talks, the ceremony of signing bilateral documents took place.

In the afternoon, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited the Foundation for Education, Science and Social Development, where he met with the management of the Qatar Foundation.

The head of state was briefed on the main tasks of the Foundation, which is a multidisciplinary innovation center in Qatar, where local scientists work to solve local and global problems, and under the auspices of which more than 50 educational and research institutions have been created.

Education City has research and community centers and branches of well-known international higher education institutions.

Then the head of state was shown a video about the Qatar Foundation, the key goal of which is to support an innovative and open society that strives for the development of sustainable human potential, social and economic prosperity of the country with a knowledge-based economy.

Following this, the President of Turkmenistan, visiting the National Museum of Qatar, got acquainted with the activities of the museum, which has a huge collection of exhibits about the history of this state in different periods.

On the same day, the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Qatar was completed.