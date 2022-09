The Sun's report about alleged "assassination attempt" on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday is not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

The Sun reported that some item exploded on the way of Putin's limousine.

"No," Peskov said when asked if such reports are true.