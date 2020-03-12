The surprising rise of climbing in flat Uruguay

First-time visitors to Uruguay are often taken aback by how flat the South American country is

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :First-time visitors to Uruguay are often taken aback by how flat the South American country is.

Much of its topography features rolling plains that rarely rise above 200 meters (650 feet).

And yet, despite a distinct lack of mountains, sport climbing is a growing activity in Uruguay -- once people realize it's possible.

"When I came here, I didn't climb because I didn't know they had rock faces -- I thought it was totally flat," said Lorena Prado, an Argentine who thought she would have to give up her passion when first arriving in Uruguay.

But now she makes regular trips to the Cerro Arequita hill just outside the city of Minas, around a two-hour drive from the capital Montevideo.

"When I discovered Cerro Arequita, it was my favorite place in Uruguay," added Prado, who works in IT systems.

Discovering climbing was a challenge even for the locals.

Martin Bone said he and his best friend decided to try climbing after watching a video.

"We went to Argentina to buy ropes, harnesses and everything because here in Uruguay, there was nothing," said Bone, a market seller.

He heads off every weekend to climb on the various rock faces available in Uruguay.

"It's super relaxing; it's almost therapy. It's the disconnection from the daily grind when you're concentrating on climbing and making the most of the environment with your partner," he said.