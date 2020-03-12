UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Surprising Rise Of Climbing In Flat Uruguay

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

The surprising rise of climbing in flat Uruguay

First-time visitors to Uruguay are often taken aback by how flat the South American country is

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :First-time visitors to Uruguay are often taken aback by how flat the South American country is.

Much of its topography features rolling plains that rarely rise above 200 meters (650 feet).

And yet, despite a distinct lack of mountains, sport climbing is a growing activity in Uruguay -- once people realize it's possible.

"When I came here, I didn't climb because I didn't know they had rock faces -- I thought it was totally flat," said Lorena Prado, an Argentine who thought she would have to give up her passion when first arriving in Uruguay.

But now she makes regular trips to the Cerro Arequita hill just outside the city of Minas, around a two-hour drive from the capital Montevideo.

"When I discovered Cerro Arequita, it was my favorite place in Uruguay," added Prado, who works in IT systems.

Discovering climbing was a challenge even for the locals.

Martin Bone said he and his best friend decided to try climbing after watching a video.

"We went to Argentina to buy ropes, harnesses and everything because here in Uruguay, there was nothing," said Bone, a market seller.

He heads off every weekend to climb on the various rock faces available in Uruguay.

"It's super relaxing; it's almost therapy. It's the disconnection from the daily grind when you're concentrating on climbing and making the most of the environment with your partner," he said.

Related Topics

Buy Minas Montevideo Argentina Uruguay Turkish Lira Market From Best

Recent Stories

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

59 seconds ago

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

4 minutes ago

EU court annuls order for Spanish clubs to repay s ..

4 minutes ago

Labour deptt register 1,830 home servants in Faisa ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May End by June if Measures I ..

4 minutes ago

CII recommends establishing special courts, police ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.