The Taiwanese Tree Climber Embracing Women With A Head For Heights

Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:06 PM

The Taiwanese tree climber embracing women with a head for heights

At a campground in central Taiwan, a team of women are using ropes to shimmy up a towering seven storey tall Chinaberry tree, fighting their fear of heights and reconnecting with nature

At a campground in central Taiwan, a team of women are using ropes to shimmy up a towering seven storey tall Chinaberry tree, fighting their fear of heights and reconnecting with nature.

Tree climbing remains somewhat niche in Taiwan but a growing number of women are embracing the challenge thanks to the island's first international certified female climber arborist.

Sylvia Hsu, 26, said she was inspired to set up her own women-only tree climbing classes after seeing the popularity of such gatherings bloom in Europe.

"A women-only camp is a more relaxed environment," she told AFP as members of her class dangled high up in the canopy above.

"I was hooked on trees after my first climb... As I learn more about trees the more I appreciate them," she added.

Many of those attending the course were once novices terrified of the prospect of climbing up 30 metre tall trees.

"I threw up the first time I climbed to 10 meters... It wasn't pretty, and everyone underneath screamed and scattered away," Chen Yun-hsin, a documentary filmmaker, recalled.

"I got used to it and went even higher. I feel a tree is like a living being, it protects me even when a wind is blowing," she added.

- Growing appeal - Tree climbing tends to fall into two categories. Arborists -- also known as tree surgeons -- who maintain trees for a living, and those that climb simply for fun.

Recreational climbing has been growing in popularity worldwide since US arborist Peter Jenkins began promoting it in 1983, using techniques and tools from his profession and also borrowing from cavers and rock climbers.

Tree Climbers International, the organisation he founded, now has more than 700 member instructors listed around the world teaching tree climbing.

The hobby side ranges from kids being pulled up on ropes to adrenaline-filled speed climbing competitions.

Both the professional and amateur communities were often something of a macho sport. But slowly that is changing.

Boel Hammerstrand, a Swedish national, started a women-only event four years ago in the UK and now travels widely to help others do the same.

Women in Europe working in the arborist profession have increased significantly, the 13-year veteran told AFP.

"It's a lot more about brains than brawn," she said at the camp in Taiwan.

