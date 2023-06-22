Open Menu

The Technocrat Ready To Be Sierra Leone's 'CEO'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 07:35 PM

The technocrat ready to be Sierra Leone's 'CEO'

Just a day before he was due to release his manifesto, Sierra Leonean presidential contender Samura Kamara was busy writing in depth about the West African country's justice system

Freetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):Just a day before he was due to release his manifesto, Sierra Leonean presidential contender Samura Kamara was busy writing in depth about the West African country's justice system.

Hunched over his computer, he was bashing away at what looked like an endless block of dense text.

Often described as a meticulous technician, Kamara, 72, is standing for the second time in a row for the opposition All People's Congress (APC) in Saturday's election.

He has been central bank governor and both finance and foreign minister under previous APC governments.

He was also secretary of state for finance in 1996 under a junta led by incumbent President Julius Maada Bio.

Although lacking a high profile outside the APC and the natural charisma of his predecessor Ernest Bai Koroma, Kamara was handpicked by him to contest the 2018 election -- which he narrowly lost to Bio in a runoff.

"He's not like a politician as we know them in Africa -- he's a technical man," said one longtime friend.

When asked about the economy in an interview with AFP, Kamara's response was 25 minutes long and chock-full of data going back decades.

"Now it's time for me to move away from a chief finance officer to (being) a chief executive officer," he told AFP in the interview.

Related Topics

Election Africa Governor APC Bank Man Congress 2018 All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in ge ..

Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in generative AI

13 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Qatari Foreign Minister Reaffirm Commitmen ..

Lavrov, Qatari Foreign Minister Reaffirm Commitment to Boost Political Dialogue ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to complete installing air co ..

Commissioner directs to complete installing air conditioning system at HFH

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles with Panhawer family in Jacoba ..

18 minutes ago
 Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC) gets PM's no ..

Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC) gets PM's nod: Javed Abbasi

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Da ..

Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Miner ..

18 minutes ago
Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir t ..

Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir to Putin - Kremlin

18 minutes ago
 Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords on Space Expl ..

Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords on Space Exploration - State Dept.

18 minutes ago
 Bank of England Announces Increase in Interest Rat ..

Bank of England Announces Increase in Interest Rate by 50Bp to 5%

16 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

43 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World