Freetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):Just a day before he was due to release his manifesto, Sierra Leonean presidential contender Samura Kamara was busy writing in depth about the West African country's justice system.

Hunched over his computer, he was bashing away at what looked like an endless block of dense text.

Often described as a meticulous technician, Kamara, 72, is standing for the second time in a row for the opposition All People's Congress (APC) in Saturday's election.

He has been central bank governor and both finance and foreign minister under previous APC governments.

He was also secretary of state for finance in 1996 under a junta led by incumbent President Julius Maada Bio.

Although lacking a high profile outside the APC and the natural charisma of his predecessor Ernest Bai Koroma, Kamara was handpicked by him to contest the 2018 election -- which he narrowly lost to Bio in a runoff.

"He's not like a politician as we know them in Africa -- he's a technical man," said one longtime friend.

When asked about the economy in an interview with AFP, Kamara's response was 25 minutes long and chock-full of data going back decades.

"Now it's time for me to move away from a chief finance officer to (being) a chief executive officer," he told AFP in the interview.