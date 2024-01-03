The 'textbook' evacuation from Japan jet inferno

After landing, smoke filled the cabin and flames licked the windows, but the Japan Airlines crew got all 367 passengers safely off the aircraft in an orderly fashion -- and just in time

Babies and children screamed and panic-stricken passengers begged to be let off, footage from the scene on Tuesday at Tokyo's Haneda Airport showed.

"Honestly, I thought we wouldn't survive. So I texted my family and friends to say that my plane is burning, right now," a woman told broadcaster NHK.

After arriving from Hokkaido in the north, the Japan Airlines Airbus collided with a coast guard plane and caught fire as it sped down the runway.

It careened to a halt after the front landing gear failed, but all 379 passengers and crew managed to escape down two emergency slides before the plane was engulfed in flames.

The smaller coast guard vessel was heading to deliver aid to earthquake-hit central Japan. Five of the six personnel died.

Those on board JAL's Airbus liner feared that could have been their fate.

"It felt like we abruptly hit something. Then the fire started, like, 'bang!'" a male passenger told broadcaster TBS.

"The smell of smoke was in the air, and the doors were not opening. So I think everyone panicked," a woman told reporters at the airport.

Eight children were on board the passenger plane. In one video clip, a young voice can be heard shouting: "Please let us out. Please. Please open it. Just open it. Oh, god."