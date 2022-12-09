The three summits reflects the keenness of the GCC countries, Arab countries, and China

King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain expressed deepest thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for inviting him to attend the GCC Summit, the Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Cooperation and Development, and the Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development, aiming to support continuing coordination and consultation and to further strengthen GCC and Arab ties with the People's Republic of China.

RIYADH, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain expressed deepest thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for inviting him to attend the GCC Summit, the Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Cooperation and Development, and the Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development, aiming to support continuing coordination and consultation and to further strengthen GCC and Arab ties with the People's Republic of China.

In a statement following his arrival in Riyadh, the King said: "These three summits reflect the keenness of the GCC countries, the brotherly Arab countries, and the friendly People's Republic of China to intensify joint cooperation and coordination in various fields, for the benefit and good of our countries and the world as a whole".

He commended the efforts made by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, hailing his initiative to host the three summits, and citing the Saudi strategic role in the region and the entire world.